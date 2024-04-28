Congress campaign dubbed 'biggest lie' of the decade by Kishan Reddy

Dubbing the Congress' campaign claim that BJP would abolish reservations if voted to power at the Centre again as "the biggest lie of the decade", Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Sunday mocked Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy saying they are ''daydreaming''. Addressing a press conference here, Reddy alleged that the Congress during Telangana assembly polls had unleashed a similarly ''malicious'' campaign that BJP and BRS were one and the same, though people did not believe it.

"I don't know whether Rahul Gandhi has been daydreaming or Revanth Reddy was dreaming in the night. Congress has resorted to Goebbels' campaign against BJP that we will remove reservations, abolish reservations. Congress has been harping on that campaign in order to make people believe it," Reddy said.

"The lie that the Congress is spreading is the biggest lie of the decade. It is the Congress which has diluted BC reservations in Telangana against the spirit of Dr BR Ambedkar's ambition," he said.

Alleging that Congress has no moral right to criticise BJP, the union minister said it was his party which made Ramnath Kovind, an SC, and Advivasi lady Draupathi Murmu as Presidents.

According to him, there are as many as 27 BC, 12 SC and eight ST ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

Reddy claimed that Congress has no claims to seek votes in Telangana and its graph is declining while that of the BJP has been going up.

He opined that BJP will win ''double digit'' Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Elections for Telangana's 17 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13.

