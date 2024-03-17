Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The earthquake took place at 19:59:23 IST at a depth of 169 km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, " Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-03-2024, 19:59:23 IST, Lat: 36.66 & Long: 71.43, Depth: 169 Km ,Region: Afghanistan." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

