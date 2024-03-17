Left Menu

"Result will not be good, if a party will cross limit": Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif takes swipe at Imran Khan's PTI

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has kept terrorists in its defence line, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 22:49 IST
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"The result will not be good if a party will cross the limit," the defence minister said.

"Nothing is cheaper than humiliating the martyrs," he added by talking to the media in Sialkot. He claimed that during the PTI's previous administration, thousands of terrorists entered Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif denounced the terrorist attack in Mir Ali and stated that the people who enabled the catastrophe had been identified. He emphasised cooperation in the fight against terrorism and mentioned that there had been significant advancements on the incident. He claimed there were ties between the people making dehumanising remarks about martyrs and terrorists. "We are aware that terrorists have shelters in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

According to Khawaja Asif, the nation has been experiencing a resurgence of terrorism in recent months, and only a united government could win this war. "Any division and chaos will spread this war to streets and neighborhoods," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

