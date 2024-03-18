Left Menu

Israel expects 300 million trips a year on fast electric trains by 2040

Israel's Transportation Ministry reported that in recent days, Israel Railways marked a major milestone in the development plan for the coming decades, with the completion of the upgrade of the signalling system to electronic signalling throughout the country.

Israel expects 300 million trips a year on fast electric trains by 2040
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Transportation Ministry reported that in recent days, Israel Railways marked a major milestone in the development plan for the coming decades, with the completion of the upgrade of the signalling system to electronic signalling throughout the country. The ministry said that the changeover is to electronic signalling, which will be the basis for the reception of the new tracks being built today.

The upgrades also include the assimilation of "the most advanced railway technologies," such as electrification, railway cellular frequencies for control, and the improvement of service and travel safety. The ministry described all of this as "another step on the way to the 2040 vision of the Israel Ministry of Transport and Railways," where it expects 300 million trips will be made every year in the country on advanced electric trains that travel at speeds of up to 250 km/h.

The transition project from electric signalling to electronic signalling began in 2014 and included the construction of 22 control and control systems at the stations, the laying of 250 km of communication infrastructure, and the installation of all the various signalling components; signalers, switches, and other safety systems. Thus, a rail sequence was created at all passenger stations of advanced, innovative and safer electronic signalling that will allow for the continued integration of new sections of track that are currently being built.

The ministry added that, "thanks to the new system, the management of train traffic by the railway control and control centre will be improved, and the level of service and safety will be improved." (ANI/TPS)

