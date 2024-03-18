Imported human eggs for fertility treatment found to carry Hemophilia B

Tel Aviv [Israel], Marc 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health reported that fertilised eggs for the purpose of in vitro fertilization (IVF) of women in the country were imported from a clinic in Georgia called BIRTH that came from a donor who is a carrier of the genetic disease Hemophilia B. Hemophilia B, also known as Christmas disease, is an inherited bleeding disorder caused by a lack of blood clotting factor IX. Factor IX is a protein in the blood that helps blood clot. When there is not enough factor IX, people with hemophilia B bleed for a longer time than usual after an injury or surgery. They may also bleed internally, into their joints or muscles.

According to the suspicion, the information about eggs having these genetic carriers was available to the staff at the clinics both abroad and in Israel; however, the embryos were transferred to Israel anyway and the fertilised eggs were even implanted into a number of Israeli patients. In response, the Commissioner of Public Acceptance ordered the establishment of an inspection committee that worked in cooperation with the attorney's office and the Israel Police to clarify the suspicions.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health said it took "immediate steps" and decided was not to allow, at this stage, the continued import of eggs and fertilized eggs from this unit. The Ministry of Health also ordered all managers of IVF units in Israel to locate the women for whom eggs were imported from the unit in question, in order to inform them of the risk and allow them to make an informed decision regarding the use of these eggs. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)