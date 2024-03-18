Left Menu

First Foreign Office Consultations held between India and Cabo Verde

The 1st Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cabo Verde was held in Praia, Cabo Verde, on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

  Country:
  • India

The 1st Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cabo Verde was held in Praia, Cabo Verde, on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The consultations were co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central & West Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, from the Indian side and Miryan Djamila Sena Vieira, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, from the side of Cabo Verde.

"The consultations encompassed various facets of collaboration, including political cooperation, economic partnership, development assistance, cultural exchanges, and cooperation in multilateral forums," the MEA said in an official release. The consultations provided an opportunity for both sides to coordinate their positions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, and both sides firmly agreed to enhance their cooperation in the multilateral fora.

India opened its mission in Cabo Verde in 2023, which has renewed the momentum in bilateral relations. "India and Cabo Verde share long-standing ties of friendship and collaboration. The bilateral trade between India and Cabo Verde has the potential to achieve a high level," the release added.

The successful conclusion of the first Foreign Office Consultations between India and Cabo Verde sets a positive precedent for future engagements and underscores the shared commitment of both nations to advancing bilateral relations. The next round of FOC will be held in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

