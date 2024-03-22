Left Menu

Taiwan detects 36 Chinese military aircraft, six navy vessels around nation

In a post on X, the Taiwan Ministry of Defence said, "36 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:21 IST
Taiwan detects 36 Chinese military aircraft, six navy vessels around nation
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan on Friday detected 36 Chinese aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan within 24 hours, the highest number ever detected, Taiwan Ministry of Defence said. In a post on X, the Taiwan Ministry of Defence said, "36 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1770995247847469383?s=20 This comes after Taiwan detected 32 Chinese aircraft within 24 hours, until 6 am (local time) on Thursday. The Ministry said that thirteen of the aircraft entered Taiwan's Northern and Southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"32 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's SW, SE, and Eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," the Taiwan Defence Ministry posted on X on Thursday morning. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024