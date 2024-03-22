"You're taking forward rich culture of Bhutan with a modern vision": PM Modi praises Bhutan King

Lauding the leadership of the Bhutan King, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is "taking forward the rich culture of Bhutan with a modern vision." In his address in Thimphu, PM Modi said, "Your Majesty, you're taking forward the rich culture of Bhutan with a modern vision. Your efforts are promoting 'innovation' along with 'inner joy' in Bhutan."

Praising the Himalayan nation in his speech, PM Modi went on to say, "Bhutan has given the world the concept of 'Gross National Happiness'. I am confident that Bhutan's 'Mindfulness City' will also become an inspiration for the world." PM Modi also lauded Bhutan for its 'Carbon Neutral' progress.

He said, "As the world grapples with the challenges of Climate Change, Bhutan's remarkable progress towards becoming 'Carbon Neutral' serves as a beacon of guidance. The aspirations of the youth in both India and Bhutan resonate closely. While India aims to become a Developed Nation by 2047, Bhutan has set its sights on achieving 'High-income' status by 2034. In pursuit of our shared goals, India stands firmly with Bhutan, advocating for 'Brand Bhutan' and fostering belief in its potential." The aspirations of the "youth of Bharat and Bhutan are similar," PM Modi said.

"I assure you that the upcoming 5 years will give a new energy to our relations. We will work to create avenues in the connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sectors," PM Modi added. Earlier on Friday, the King of Bhutan conferred Prime Minister Modi with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', the highest honour of the Himalayan country.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals. Bhutan King JWangchuck also held a meeting with PM Modi. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan. PM Modi and Bhutan King reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to new levels.

Expressing happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said that PM Modi has serious responsibilities with global implications. Stressing that the two nations have a "unique and time-tested partnership," he stated that Bhutan feels great joy to see India succeed in every field. In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said, "For Bhutan our neighbourhood is of vital importance and Bhutan-India relations, particularly, is a unique and time-tested partnership. It brings us great joy to see India succeed in every field, to see her global stature grow, and her people achieve greater prosperity. Bhutan also stands to benefit when India succeeds; we feel reassured about the future of our neighbourhood." (ANI)

