7 Israelis injured during 5-Hour pursuit of terrorist

At least seven Israelis were injured during a five-hour chase and shootout with a Palestinian terrorist who fired on a vehicle on Friday morning. The terrorist fired on a minibus at a junction between the Israeli communities of Talmon and Dolev in the Binyamin region. The driver was not injured and there were no passengers. Soldiers pursued the terrorist, exchanging fire.

Seven Israelis injured during the shootout were evacuated to hospitals. Two Israelis are in serious condition. The other five were being treated for moderate to light injuries. The terrorist, identified as Mohammed Sarsour, livestreamed his attack on TikTok. Palestinians on in nearby villages were called on to erase the footage from their phones to make it harder for the army to pursue Sarsour.

A combat helicopter fired a missile at Sarsour, but it wasn't immediately clear if he survived. The attack came as Israel beefed up security during the Islamic month of Ramadan. In the last several years, Palestinian terror attacks have surged during Ramadan. (ANI/TPS)

