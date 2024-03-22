Left Menu

7 Israelis injured during 5-Hour pursuit of terrorist

The terrorist fired on a minibus at a junction between the Israeli communities of Talmon and Dolev in the Binyamin region.

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:03 IST
7 Israelis injured during 5-Hour pursuit of terrorist
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

At least seven Israelis were injured during a five-hour chase and shootout with a Palestinian terrorist who fired on a vehicle on Friday morning. The terrorist fired on a minibus at a junction between the Israeli communities of Talmon and Dolev in the Binyamin region. The driver was not injured and there were no passengers. Soldiers pursued the terrorist, exchanging fire.

Seven Israelis injured during the shootout were evacuated to hospitals. Two Israelis are in serious condition. The other five were being treated for moderate to light injuries. The terrorist, identified as Mohammed Sarsour, livestreamed his attack on TikTok. Palestinians on in nearby villages were called on to erase the footage from their phones to make it harder for the army to pursue Sarsour.

A combat helicopter fired a missile at Sarsour, but it wasn't immediately clear if he survived. The attack came as Israel beefed up security during the Islamic month of Ramadan. In the last several years, Palestinian terror attacks have surged during Ramadan. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024