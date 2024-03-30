PM Modi's initiative, International Year of Millets comes to a close

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) organised the closing ceremony of the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 on Friday to take stock of the accomplishments of, and lessons learned from, IYM 2023 and identify priorities for future investments, particularly to address identified constraints and strengthen millets value chains, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in an official release. The closing ceremony was held at FAO headquarters in the Italian capital, Rome, in a hybrid set-up that allowed many dignitaries from across the world to join both in-person and virtually.

Representing the Indian side, the event was attended by Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Maninder Kaur Dwivedi. At the event, the Additional Secretary, Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, underscored the significance of India's thriving millet ecosystem, comprising various start-ups, industries, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), in increasing the promotion and adoption of millets.

Additionally, Director-General, FAO, QU Dongyu in his opening remarks at the official closing ceremony, commended the international community for their commitment to advancing millet-related initiatives and emphasised the crucial role of millets in achieving food security and nutrition for all. Minister and Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to FAO, Yaya Adisa Olaitan Olaniran shed light on the significance of millets and outlined strategies for integrating millet cultivation into sustainable agricultural practices in Nigeria.

Further in the ceremony, attendees were treated to a captivating video showcasing the diverse range of activities and events organised under the International Year of Millets 2023 across different regions, fostering the global reach and impact of the initiative. The ceremony came to a close with the concluding remarks of Deputy Director-General FAO Ms. Beth Bechdol, who expressed gratitude to all participants for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the success of the International Year of Millets 2023 and highlighted the importance of sustaining momentum in promoting millets beyond the designated year.

According to the release, following a proposal by India, backed by more than 70 countries, the United Nations General Assembly, at its 75th session in March 2021, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The year-long celebration successfully raised awareness about the nutritional and health benefits of millet consumption, the suitability of millets for cultivation under adverse and changing climatic conditions, and the benefits of creating sustainable market opportunities for producers and consumers.

The closing ceremony served as a forum to take stock of the accomplishments of, and lessons learned from, IYM 2023 and identify priorities for future investments, particularly to address identified constraints and strengthen millets value chains, ministry said. The event showcased a series of insightful discussions and presentations underscoring the importance of millets in achieving sustainable development goals and its emergence as 'Global Superfood'. Director, ICAR-IIMR Dr. C Tara Satyavathi shared insights into India's R&D endeavours to develop a robust Millets value chain at a Roundtable Discussion on 'Research and Development for the Millets Sector,' a significant side event convened as part of #IYMClosingCeremony.

A special exhibition featuring a showcase of millet-value added products from across the world and a live cooking were also organised. (ANI)

