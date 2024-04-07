Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:50 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-04-2024, 02:26:35 IST, Lat: 34.76 & Long: 70.82, Depth: 120 Km ,Region: Afghanistan" the NCS wrote in a post on X. No reports of casualties or material damage have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

