Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:50 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 02:26:35 IST. The depth of the quake was registered at 120 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-04-2024, 02:26:35 IST, Lat: 34.76 & Long: 70.82, Depth: 120 Km ,Region: Afghanistan" the NCS wrote in a post on X. No reports of casualties or material damage have been reported.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
