Left Menu

UAE: Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets transitional president of Gabon

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with General Brice Olgie Nguema, transitional President of Gabon, in the capital, Libreville, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields of common interest.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:54 IST
UAE: Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets transitional president of Gabon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with General Brice Olgie Nguema, transitional President of Gabon, in the capital, Libreville, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields of common interest. Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the transitional President of Gabon and their wishes for his country and its people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

For his part, General Nguema conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes to the government and people of the UAE for further development and growth. During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot underscored the continuous progress in relations between the UAE and the Republic of Gabon.

He highlighted the numerous opportunities for the development and advancement of ties that serve the interests of both countries. This visit is part of a tour conducted by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and his accompanying delegation to several countries in the African continent, aiming to strengthen the deep-rooted and close ties between the UAE and the countries of Africa and create new partnerships to achieve the interests and fulfil the aspirations of people within both regions. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024