Left Menu

ERC increases Iftar meals at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Indonesia to 12,000 daily

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its Ramadan programmes at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Indonesia

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 18:07 IST
ERC increases Iftar meals at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Indonesia to 12,000 daily
ERC has increased Iftar meals at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Indonesia (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Solo [Indonesia], April 8 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its Ramadan programmes at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Indonesia. Due to the increasing number of worshippers at the mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan, the ERC has increased the number of Iftar meals it provides daily to 12,000.

The meals are distributed inside the mosque and in the surrounding area. This is an increase from the 10,000 meals that the ERC had been providing daily since the beginning of Ramzan, following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC initiative reflects solidarity and cooperation, reinforcing the UAE's humanitarian efforts during Ramzan. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024