Israeli military official recounts horrors of Oct 7 attack on Kibbutz Be'eri

By Ayushi Agarwal In the quiet confines of Kibbutz Be'eri, nestled amidst the serene landscape of Israel, tragedy has shattered the peace, leaving behind a family torn apart and a community reeling in grief.

As the Israel-Hamas war has completed six months, Ella, a member of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Unit, stood before the remnants of her family's home, as she recounted the horror that unfolded on October 7. "My name is Ella. I'm from the IDF spokesperson unit. I have a very personal connection to Kibbutz Be'eri, where we're at. We're now at my family's house," she told ANI. On that fateful day, eight people sought refuge within the safety of their home, unaware of the terror that awaited them. "They went to the safe room. They were there for 4 hours," Ella explained, adding, "And seven of them were kidnapped into Gaza. One of them was murdered."

The devastation did not end there. In another corner of Kibbutz Be'eri, three more members of Ella's family met a tragic end, their lives cut short by senseless violence. "So four of my family members were murdered and seven were taken hostage into Gaza," Ella said.

The toll on the community was staggering. "So 1,200 people lived in this kibbutz before October 7. On October 7, 100 people just from this kibbutz were murdered, and 30 of them were taken hostage," Ella shared. In the days that followed, the community grappled with the enormity of their loss and the uncertainty of their loved ones' fate. For 50 agonising days, they awaited news, their hearts heavy with dread.

Finally, a glimmer of hope emerged as six hostages returned from Gaza, their freedom secured. But for one member of Ella's family, the nightmare persisted. "But one of them, my cousin Tal, is still in Gaza," she also said. The Kibbutz Be'eri located in southern Israel, very close to the Gaza border, witnessed horrific atrocities by the terrorist group Hamas during their October 7 attack on Israel.

Bullet-riddled buildings, burnt vehicles and shattered windowpanes were seen strewn about in the community, testimony to the suffering inflicted by the incursion. Arms and ammunition abandoned by the terrorists were also seen lying about a week after the attack. Six months have elapsed since Hamas launched a brutal onslaught on Israel, resulting in widespread devastation and loss of life. Despite the passage of time, 134 hostages remain in Hamas' captivity, their fate hanging in the balance amidst ongoing efforts to secure their release. (ANI)

