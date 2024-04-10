Left Menu

India, Kazakhstan assess security challenges, exchange views on cross-border terrorism in South Asia

India and Kazakhstan, during a joint working group meeting, assessed counter-terrorism challenges, and also exchanged views on cross-border terrorism in South Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:10 IST
India, Kazakhstan assess security challenges, exchange views on cross-border terrorism in South Asia
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Kazakhstan, during a joint working group meeting, assessed counter-terrorism challenges, and also exchanged views on cross-border terrorism in South Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release. During the meeting that took place in Astana, both sides exchanged views on the terrorist threats in their respective regions, including State-sponsored, cross-border terrorism in South Asia, besides terror activities in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs, KD Dewal; while the Kazakh delegation was spearheaded by Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The 5th meeting of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held on April 8, this year.

" The two sides assessed counter terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing," the MEA release read. Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes, and cooperation at the multilateral fora such as the UN, EAG and SCO.

The two sides agreed to hold the 6th meeting of JWG on CT in India on a mutually-convenient date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
4
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024