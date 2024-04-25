Israeli military refutes claims of mass grave at Gaza Hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 25 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) refuted claims that a mass grave that was discovered at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza was filled with people killed by the Israeli military in recent operations there.

The IDF said the grave in question was dug by Gazans a few months ago, explaining that this fact was corroborated by social media posts uploaded by Gazans at the time of the burial.

"Any attempt to blame Israel for burying civilians in mass graves is categorically false and a mere example of a disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing Israel," it said. (ANI/TPS)