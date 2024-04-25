Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni on Thursday with the two leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:30 IST
PM Modi speaks with Italian Prime Minister Meloni over phone, thanks her for invite to G7 Summit outreach sessions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni on Thursday with the two leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership. The Prime Minister extended his greetings to PM Meloni and the people of Italy on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.

He also thanked PM Meloni for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in June 2024 in Puglia, Italy. "The leaders discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India's G20 Presidency, especially that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy's Presidency. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership," a PMO release said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

Italy assumed the Presidency of the G7 for the seventh time on January 1 this year. The Italian Presidency will last till December 31, 2024. (ANI)

