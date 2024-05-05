Left Menu

TNCC chief urges thorough probe, arrest of perpetrators in Dhanasingh murder case

The TNCC chief laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to the deceased Congress leader.The half-burnt body of Congress partys Tirunelveli East district unit president Dhanasingh, aged 60, was found on May 4 at his farm in Tirunelveli district.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday a sought free and fair probe into the murder of party leader KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh.

Speaking to reporters, Selvaperunthagai said those who were really responsible for the crime must be apprehended and the state government should ensure a free and fair investigation. ''There are several suspicions...his (Dhanasingh's) hands and legs were found tied, the truth will emerge following investigation,'' the Congress leader said, answering a question and added that they have full confidence in the police probe.

''Whatever may be the background of the persons behind the crime; whatever may be their political affiliations, they must be brought to book,'' Selvaperunthagai said. Against the background of letters reportedly written by Dhanasingh to a close relative detailing several high-value financial dealings some of which were allegedly related to politicians, Selvaperunthagai said the party would send a report to the party brass on Dhanasingh's killing. The TNCC chief laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to the deceased Congress leader.

The half-burnt body of Congress party's Tirunelveli East district unit president Dhanasingh, aged 60, was found on May 4 at his farm in Tirunelveli district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

