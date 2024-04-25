EAC organises 17th Emirates Physical Fitness Championship for People of Determination

Left Menu

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the championship attracted more than 500 male and female athletes of People of Determination from 55 centres and schools.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:19 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 25 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Autism Centre (EAC) organised the 17th Emirates Physical Fitness Championship for People of Determination at Al Jazeera Sports and Cultural Club.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the championship attracted more than 500 male and female athletes of People of Determination from 55 centres and schools.

Amal Sabry, Managing Director of the EAC, said the championship aims to promote social responsibility towards people with autism spectrum disorder. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

