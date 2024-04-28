Security forces thwart attack on passenger bus in Balochistan, one terrorist killed

A terrorist was killed by security forces on Saturday after they foiled an attack on a passenger bus in Balochistan's Harnai District, according to ARY News, which quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). In a statement, the military wing of the media claimed that the terrorists attempted to halt passenger cars travelling along Sanjavi Road in Harnai.

The terrorists were effectively engaged by Security Forces who reacted promptly. As a result, one terrorist was shot dead and another was hurt. Such attacks have become a new normal across Pakistan as the law and order situation of the country continue to deteriorate.

On Thursday last week, the Security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) district Khyber, according to ARY News. During the operation, three terrorists including their leader Sohail aka Azmatu were gunned down fter an intense fire exchange. (ANI)

