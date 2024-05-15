Left Menu

SC orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest 'invalid'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:39 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as ''invalid'' the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case under the anti-terror law, and directed that he be released from custody.

The order was issued by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

According to the FIR, the news portal allegedly received huge funds from China to ''disrupt the sovereignty of India'' and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

