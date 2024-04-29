Left Menu

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Germany

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed at a shopping centre in southern Germany, the Ukrainian authorities said, according to CNN.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed at a shopping centre in southern Germany, the Ukrainian authorities said, according to CNN. The stabbing incident which took place on Saturday evening resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man at the scene, and a 23-year-old man died later that evening at a nearby hospital.

The two Ukrainian men lived in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen neighbourhood and had been in Germany for medical rehabilitation. German authorities report that they have detained a 57-year-old man who is presumed to be a Russian national at his residence not far from the incident. A criminal investigation into the possible double homicide is underway.

"On April 27, two Ukrainian citizens, men born in 1987 and 2001, were killed by stabbing in Murnau am Stafelsee, Bavaria, Germany, at a local shopping center," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as per CNN. "According to preliminary information, the deceased citizens were military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation in Germany," the ministry said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

