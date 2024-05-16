Left Menu

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2024 08:42 IST
Xi meets Russia's Putin on a state visit to China that's a show of unity between the allies
China's leader Xi Jinping welcomed Russia's President Vladimir Putin at an official ceremony on Thursday as he opened a state visit to China.

Putin's visit comes as Russia has become more economically dependent on China following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

Putin is expected to have meetings with his counterpart Xi Jinping and other top officials that will emphasise their commitment to the "no limits" relationship they signed in 2022, just before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

