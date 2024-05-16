Xi meets Russia's Putin on a state visit to China that's a show of unity between the allies
China's leader Xi Jinping welcomed Russia's President Vladimir Putin at an official ceremony on Thursday as he opened a state visit to China.
Putin's visit comes as Russia has become more economically dependent on China following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.
Putin is expected to have meetings with his counterpart Xi Jinping and other top officials that will emphasise their commitment to the "no limits" relationship they signed in 2022, just before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
