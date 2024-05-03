Journalism in Pakistan "under threat"; journalists have become "punching bags": IFJ report

Journalism in Pakistan is "under threat," the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said in its report on Friday on the occasion of Press Freedom Day, reported Geo News. World Press Freedom Day, observed annually around the world on May 3, is an important occasion to raise awareness of the importance of journalism and freedom of expression.

This year's theme, "A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the environmental crisis", is aimed to emphasise the important role of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environmental crisis. The journalists in Pakistan have become "punching bags" in the fight between former prime minister Imran Khan and the establishment, the IFJ said in its 22nd annual South Asia Press Freedom Report.

According to the report, 60 journalists were issued legal notices while dozens were arrested and remain in custody, Geo News reported Moreover, eight journalists were charged with sedition, terrorism and incitement to violence, the IFJ report said, adding that most of the cases were against journalists who were supporters of Imran Khan and his party.

The report added that access to information and freedom of expression were restricted while the government failed to create a safety commission to protect journalists, according to Geo News. "The economic situation of the media in Pakistan was also bad. People were fired from the media and their wages were cut," the IFJ report stated.

Reacting to the IFJ's report, Pakistan's Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) said that Pakistan is included in the list of "most dangerous" countries for journalists "where many journalists have been killed and disabled for life while performing their duties." It has expressed its determination to continue the constitutional and legal struggle for freedom of expression and to fight against the adverse situation in the country, the Geo News said.

The AEMEND further said that journalists and media institutions in Pakistan are dealing with a difficult situation. "There have been numerous restrictions, including the suspension of television programs by state and non-state actors, undue pressure and illegal demands for the dismissal of journalists, which has been increasing day by day," it added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the current government would make all-out efforts to uplift the media industry and resolve the confronting issues, Geo News said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)