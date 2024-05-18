Left Menu

Mamata Vows Bengal's Justice Against BJP: A Call to Action

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vowed to avenge BJP's "injustice" and criticized the blocking of development funds while alleging non-payment of Central dues under MNREGA and PM Awas Yojana totaling over Rs 1.65 lakh crore. Banerjee emphasized that Bengal will ensure the "anti-Bengalis" are ousted, citing support from Jhargram, Ghatal, and Medinipur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the state will avenge the ''injustice'' of the BJP and the ''anti-Bengalis will be washed away for sure.'' Banerjee in a post on her X handle said, ''It is a sin to block the funds earmarked for development of the poor but continue splurging money on spreading propaganda''.

The TMC supremo had been vocal about alleged non-payment of Central dues to the state under various schemes like MNREGA (100 days work) and PM Awas Yojana (housing) for the last three years totalling more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

''Bengal will avenge this injustice by the BJP'', she said, adding ''The people of Jhargram, Ghatal and Medinipur have given a clear message --the Bishorjon of Bangla-Birodhis is certain!''.

