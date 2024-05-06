Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama's presidency with support from convicted former leader

With the absence of a prominent player in the race, Jose Raul Mulino, a former public security minister, emerged victorious in Panama's Presidential elections held on Sunday, The New York Post (NYT) reported. Ricardo Martinelli, the former president dubbed "El loco" (the crazy one) by his supporters, had been a leading contender until his disqualification due to a money-laundering conviction.

Despite his exclusion, Martinelli continued to exert influence from within the Nicaraguan Embassy in Panama City, where he resides under asylum. From that vantage point, he fervently advocated for Jose Raul Mulino, his former running mate. Jose Raul Mulino, who led the polls among eight candidates, has pledged to restore Panama's economic prosperity, reminiscent of the growth experienced during Martinelli's presidency from 2009 to 2014.

The election unfolds against a backdrop of political turmoil and public discontent, exacerbated by widespread frustration with the incumbent government and recent protests against a controversial copper-mining contract, as reported by the NYT. Voters cast their ballots for a five-year term in a single-round vote, with the candidate receiving the highest percentage of votes declared the winner. Concurrently, voters selected representatives for the National Assembly and local governments.

Mulino's critics had cautioned against his hardline stance on migration and his ties to Martinelli's administration, which has been marred by corruption allegations. Panama's economy, propelled by the expansion of the Panama Canal and favourable trade agreements, faces challenges amidst a credit rating downgrade and diminished growth projections. The fallout from a Supreme Court ruling declaring a copper mining contract unconstitutional has further dampened economic prospects.

Moreover, the next president confronts a range of pressing issues, including a humanitarian crisis along the Darien Gap, exacerbated by migrant influxes and rising criminal activity. Mulino advocates for stringent measures to curb illegal migration, drawing criticism from opponents who favour diplomatic solutions and human rights protections, according to the NYT. Water scarcity and infrastructure deficits also loom large, compounded by a recent drought impacting the Panama Canal's operations. Candidates pledge to address these challenges while prioritising job creation and economic diversification.

Despite Martinelli's disqualification, Mulino's campaign capitalises on his legacy, emphasising achievements such as the Panama Canal expansion and infrastructure development. However, Mulino's candidature is not without controversy. He faced arrest in 2015 on embezzlement charges related to a radar procurement contract signed during his tenure as public security minister. While cleared of charges due to procedural violations, questions linger over his integrity and accountability.

In the lead-up to the election, voters express divergent opinions on Mulino's candidature. Some laud his commitment to economic revitalisation, citing Martinelli's prosperous tenure, while others question his association with corruption-tainted politics, The New York Times reported. (ANI)

