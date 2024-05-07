Emirates announces first 9 destinations to join its A350 network

Dubai [UAE], May 7 (ANI/WAM): Emirates has today announced the first set of destinations to be served by its A350 aircraft entering service in September 2024. With 10 new A350s expected to join the Emirates fleet by 31 March 2025, the airline plans to deploy its latest aircraft type to 9 destinations in the coming months, offering customers its latest signature cabin experiences. These first 10 Emirates A350 aircraft will offer three cabin classes, with 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats. All of these aircraft are earmarked to serve short to medium haul cities on the Emirates network, with Bahrain as its inaugural destination.

As the first Emirates A350s begin entering the fleet, the airline will offer customers more opportunities to experience its highly acclaimed Premium Economy product and sample its next generation Business Class cabins for the first time, particularly on short and medium haul routes in the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe. Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: "The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe. With the latest generation cabin products including more of our sought-after Premium Economy to more cities, top-notch in-flight entertainment technologies and an abundance of other customer-friendly features, the Emirates A350 builds on our long-standing commitment of investing in the very best customer experience in the sky. Flying the A350 to 9 cities in such a short span of time adds more premium cabin options and choice across geographies for our customers, and ensures we maintain our competitive edge and industry leading position."

Newly delivered aircraft sporting the airline's latest cabins will roll into scheduled service to the following cities: -In the Middle East/GCC:

Emirates will operate its first A350 to Bahrain on the daily EK839/840 service from 15 September. Frequency of A350 services will progressively increase to cover two Bahrain services with the second service starting on 1 November.The first Emirates A350 will land in Kuwait on the daily EK853/854 service on 16 September.Muscat's daily EK866/867 will be served by the A350 from 1 December.-In West Asia: The Emirates A350 will be deployed on EK502/503 to Mumbai from 27 October.Ahmedabad's daily EK538/539 will be served by the A350 from 27 October.Colombo's fourth daily service EK654/655 will be served by the A350 from 01 January 2025.

-In Europe: Lyon will be served daily with the Emirates A350 from 1 December.Bologna will be served by the A350 from 1 December.Edinburgh will rejoin the Emirates network from 4 November, operated by the A350. More details to follow soon.Emirates will announce more destinations in the coming months as new aircraft join its fleet.

Emirates flights to A350 destinations go on sale today and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents. Customers can look forward to the A350's spacious and quiet cabin, high ceilings, expansive bin space and customised mood lighting designed to reduce fatigue and jet lag. Additional Emirates A350 seat features and other cabin details will be announced in the coming months.

Emirates has 65 A350-900s on order, and all are carefully planned to support the airline's future growth as well as Dubai's D33 economic agenda set out by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to add 400 cities to Dubai's foreign trade map over the next decade. (ANI/WAM)

