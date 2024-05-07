Two Palestinians arrested for online incitement and support for Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Combating online incitement and support for terrorism, Israeli police arrested two Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem with ties to Hamas, the police said on Tuesday. One suspect, a 35-year-old man, was arrested on Monday and is charged with incitement and supporting Hamas. The second suspect, 39, was arrested last week also for posting inflammatory content supporting Hamas.

Indictments against both are expected to be filed in the coming days. "Past experience shows that there is a direct connection between incitement and support for terrorism and acts of terrorism," the police said.

Online incitement, frequently targeting Palestinian teens, is often traced back to the Palestinian Authority and local clergy. Israeli security forces have arrested more than 4,000 Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria since October 7, of whom around 1,700 are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)