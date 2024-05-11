China could try to hack screens on Taiwan president's inauguration day: Report

The sole ruling party of China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could attempt to disrupt President-elect Lai Ching-te's May 20 inauguration by hacking into websites and electronic billboards and sabotaging the southern power grid, Taiwan News reported. An official told 'Liberty Times,' a local Taiwanese newspaper on May 9 that Chinese hackers could target government websites and public screens on May 20, potentially inserting sarcastic congratulatory messages or pro-CCP propaganda to embarrass Lai.

China has intensified pressure on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after the January elections, as per Taiwan News. An official revealed that China has been seeking information about the content of Lai's inauguration speech through academics based in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to Taiwan News, the official further assessed that China is unlikely to conduct significant military exercises before May 20 but may attempt to disrupt the inauguration. He also stated China could try and disrupt power in Tainan, where the presidential banquet will be held. The official warned relevant units should be prepared to respond accordingly.

He emphasized that if China is not satisfied with the content of Lai's inaugural speech, further actions could be taken. Tariff reductions for specific items under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) could be suspended. On the diplomatic front, in the first year of the new president's tenure, as is customary, there may be overseas visits, and the CCP may once again entice allies to sever ties with Taiwan to undermine Lai.

Meanwhile, recently Taiwan detained businessmen, and retired officers suspected of spying for China Chinese security officials allegedly asked the businessman, surnamed Wen, to invite retired military officers over to China for meetings, the report said quoting Central News Agency (CNA).

A former officer named Chu agreed first and then recruited Chiang to join him, Kaohsiung prosecutors said. During a visit to China, the three reportedly agreed to expand their organisation and persuade more serving and retired officers to join and provide information to Beijing. After completing their investigation, prosecutors raided Wen's home on May 9 and detained all three suspects, Taiwan News reported.

While the three accused have denied the allegations, the investigators said they were highly likely to have broken the National Security Act. (ANI)

