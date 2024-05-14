"Trump isn't bookkeeper for his company": House Speaker Johnson at New York courthouse for hush money trial

As Michael Cohen resumed testifying for the second day on Tuesday at the Republican presidential candidate's criminal trial in hush money trial, House Speaker Mike Johnson, on Tuesday joined former president Donald Trump at the New York courthouse and said that Trump is not the bookkeeper for his company, reported CNN. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is happening now because of the upcoming presidential election.

"The crime they are accusing President Trump of is falsification of business records. But I think everybody knows he is not the bookkeeper for his company," the Speaker said. The House Speaker before entering the courthouse, emphasised that this is not about justice and it's all about politics, reported CNN.

This is "not about justice, it's all about politics," Johnson said while speaking outside the courtroom as Michael Cohen testified. Cohen is "clearly on a mission for personal revenge." Notably, Johnson has been increasingly aligned himself with Trump and attacked the former president's criminal charges, amid the blowback he has received from the far-right of his party, according to CNN.

Prosecutors have accused Trump of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made before the 2016 election, which he won. The prosecution's case hinges on a USD 130,000 payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the vote, in an effort to keep her from speaking publicly about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Trump, Al Jazeera reported.

However, the former president has denied any such encounter taking place. He also has rejected the charges against him as "politically motivated." Trump continues to campaign seeking his return to the White House against Democratic President Joe Biden in November. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies any sexual encounter with Daniels.

Cohen (57) testified that it was fair to describe his role as being a "fixer" for Trump, testifying that he took care of "whatever he wanted". During today's hearing, Michael Cohen confirmed that he got more clients after being named Trump's personal counsel, adding that he did mostly "consulting" and "advisory" services for them --but no legal work.

Cohen says he made about USD 4 million in 2017 and 2018 from consulting work he did for other clients, CNN reported. Moreover, Cohen confirmed that the December 1, 2017 invoice was the last he sent.

On being asked why it was the last one, he said, "Because I had been reimbursed USD 420,000," as reported by CNN. It is pertinent to mention that yesterday, Cohen testified that the reimbursement included the USD 130,000 hush money fee, along with the Red Finch fee, a line item that is for tech services, and his bonus.

Notably, Trump's defence team is expected to challenge Cohen's credibility during cross-examination later this week and paint him as a "liar who cannot be trusted", according to Al Jazeera. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges related to the hush-money payments, as well as for lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in prison. (ANI)

