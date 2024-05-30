Taiwan tracks 38 Chinese military aircraft, 11 ships around nation

The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan tracked 38 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and four coast guard ships surrounding Taiwan, between 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, and 6 a.m. on Thursday, reported Taiwan News. The MND noted that of the 38 PLA aircraft, 28 entered the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in the north and southwest after crossing the Taiwan Strait median line.

Taiwan responded by monitoring the PLA operations with planes, naval ships, and coastal-based missile systems. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News, Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force." Taiwan, over a course of this month, has tracked Chinese military aircraft 441 times and naval/coast guard vessels 254 times.

Just yesterday, Taiwan detected 13 Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels, and four coast guard ships around the nation. Despite never having governed Taiwan, China's governing Communist Party considers it part of its territory and has threatened to conquer it by force if necessary.

Earlier on May 27, the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly opposed the recent visit of US lawmakers to Taiwan. Amid the ongoing visit of US lawmakers to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing strongly opposes military contact between the US and Taiwan, as well as any attempt of the nation to arm Taiwan. The visit of the US lawmakers to the self-governing island of Taiwan comes days after China conducted 'massive' military drills near Taiwan.

Last week's drills were the largest China had conducted in more than a year, and they occurred just days after Taiwan swore in its new president, Lai Ching-te. Lai Ching Te is openly despised by Beijing for promoting the island's sovereignty and distinct character. (ANI)

