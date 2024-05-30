Google announces USD 2 bn investment in Malaysia; to create over 26,000 jobs by 2030

Google has announced that it will invest USD 2 billion in Malaysia to establish its first data centre and "cloud region" in the Southeast Asian country, which is expected to create 26,500 jobs by 2030, Al Jazeera reported. Farhan S Qureshi, country director for Google Malaysia, said that the investment will unlock new possibilities in several domains.

"This investment is not just about infrastructure; it's about unlocking new possibilities for businesses, educators, and every Malaysian," Qureshi said in a blog post on Thursday. Qureshi said the Google data centre would power services such as Google Search and Google Maps and "pave the way for delivering the transformative power of AI to users and customers across the country."

The Google Cloud region will offer "high-performance, low-latency cloud services to enterprises, startups, and public sector organisations, alongside key controls that allow them to maintain the highest security and compliance standards, including specific data storage requirements," he added. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the investment would add USD 3.2 billion to the country's economy and create 26,500 jobs by 2030, reported Al Jazeera.

"The investment related to Google's first data centre in Malaysia and the development of the Google Cloud region is proof that the Government's clear planning in addition to the country's economic strength and resources are attractive to existing and new investors," Anwar said in a post shared on X. "Undoubtedly, this places Malaysia as one of the leading countries in the use and support services of digital technology-based services," he added.

This announcement by Google comes weeks after Microsoft said that it would invest USD 2.2 billion in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Malaysia, as reported by Al Jazeera. US tech giants have been ramping up investment in Southeast Asia, home to a young computer-literate population of 670 million people and one of the fastest-growing regional economies.

Global consulting firm Kearney has estimated that AI could contribute nearly USD 1 trillion to Southeast Asia's gross domestic product by 2030. Moreover earlier this month, Amazon said it would invest USD 9 billion in Singapore to expand cloud infrastructure in the city-state, following earlier announcements of multibillion-dollar investments in Malaysia and Thailand, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

