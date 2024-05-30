Left Menu

Israeli airstrikes hammer 50 Hamas facilities across Gaza

In the Rafah area, a three-man Hamas squad firing at Israeli soldiers was eliminated in an airstrike.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:22 IST
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): Israeli airstrikes across Gaza hammered Hamas, hitting more than 50 terror facilities in the last day, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday. In the Rafah area, a three-man Hamas squad firing at Israeli soldiers was eliminated in an airstrike.

Meanwhile, troops in the area uncovered large quantities of weapons, including anti-tank missile launch posts, tunnel shafts, a weapons storage facility, and explosives. "Hamas is in Rafah. Hamas has been holding our hostages in Rafah, which is why our forces are operating in Rafah. Hamas is holding our hostages in a living hell across our border in Gaza, including in Rafah. We will not stop fighting for their freedom," said IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

In the Jabalya area of northern Gaza, terrorists spotted approaching Israeli soldiers were eliminated with tank fire. In another incident, terrorists who fired projectiles at troops were struck by Israeli aircraft. Israeli forces located weapons, including AK-47s and ammunition. At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 125 remaining hostages, 39 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

