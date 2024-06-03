Left Menu

Forest fire in Jerusalem's Valley of the Cross forces evacuation of Israel museum

Eight firefighting planes and 23 firefighting crews battled the blaze in 34° weather.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:46 IST
Israeli firefighters battle a forest fire in Jerusalem's Valley of the Cross (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 3 (ANI/TPS): A forest fire in Jerusalem's Valley of the Cross on Sunday forced the evacuation of the nearby Israel Museum as a precaution. Eight firefighting planes and 23 firefighting crews battled the blaze in 34° weather.

A spokesperson for the museum said the roof of a youth building was damaged, but the fire was "under control" and no archaeological or artistic works were damaged. Neither the nearby Monastery of the Cross nor the Knesset building were in danger.

The Monastery of the Cross, built in the 11th century, marks the spot where Christians believe the tree used to make the cross on which Jesus was crucified was cut down. The Israel Museum is Israel's leading archaeological, Judaica and art museum, and is best known for its display of the Dead Sea Scrolls, the oldest biblical manuscripts in existence. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

