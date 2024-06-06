US NSA Sullivan prepares for India visit as Narendra Modi gets ready for a third term

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's upcoming visit to New Delhi during the call made by President Biden to congratulate PM Modi on his electoral win in Lok Sabha polls. Earlier today, US President Biden spoke with PM Modi to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their historic win in India's general elections.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India's general election," the White House statement said. President Biden further commended the Indian people for participating in the largest democratic exercise in human history.

"The President also commended the people of India for participating in the largest democratic exercise in human history, with nearly 650 million going to the polls to vote," it stated. Both leaders stressed their commitment to deepen the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.

"The two leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement added. "The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared U.S.-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership," it read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. PM Modi said that he "deeply values his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy." PM Modi noted that the partnership between India and the US will continue to be a "force for global good for the benefit of humanity."

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy. Conveyed that the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity." Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden took to social media platform X to congratulate PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing.

In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential." The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

Wishes are pouring in from across the globe after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls. The leaders from neighbourhood nations like Maldives, and others, including Israel, Ukraine and Italy have also extended wishes to PM Modi. (ANI)

