Left Menu

Israeli PM Netanyahu, PM Modi commit to bringing ties to new heights in future

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday, Netanyahu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on his resounding victory.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:22 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu, PM Modi commit to bringing ties to new heights in future
PM Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a diplomatic exchange marked by warm congratulations and shared commitments, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday engaged in a promising conversation following PM Modi's recent election triumph. In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday, Netanyahu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on his resounding victory.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights in the near future," said Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. A day ago, Netanyahu extended wishes to Prime Minister Modi on being re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls.

Wishing PM Modi, Netanyahu said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term." "May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !" the Israeli PM wrote on X.

Netanyahu's wishes came at a time when Israel's war with Hamas has entered the 8th month. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, and with its allies has 292 seats in the Parliament. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats.

With PM Modi registering his win for the third consecutive term, wishes from global leaders also came pouring in at the speed of light. The Italian PM, in her congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi, said that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well-being of the people.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X. Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024