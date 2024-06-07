Pakistan minister describes Imran Khan's prison as his 'in-laws house', points to former PM's Adiala jail facilities

While Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to remain behind bars, the Information Minister of Punjab province, Azma Bukhari has termed Khan's prison as his 'in-laws house', Geo News reported. The sharp remarks from the minister came after the federal government Thursday submitted a detail of facilities given to him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The government presented documents, including images of Khan's prison conditions, rejecting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's accusations that he was kept in "solitary confinement" and denied access to his lawyer. According to a Punjab government spokesperson, members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are only allowed to visit with their leaders in jail once a week.

Bukhari, on the other hand, said that the PTI founder held frequent meetings in jail where he was "hatching conspiracies" and "writing [news] articles against the country." Demanding a judicial committee to investigate Khan's claim about jail circumstances, the provincial spokesperson stated that at least 40 to 50 visitors met the PTI founder in jail.

"In view of some judges, his [prison cell] should be turned into a five-star hotel," Bukhari said, according to Geo News. Imran Khan is equipped with an exercise bike and stretching belt for physical fitness, books, a separate kitchen, a customised menu, an exclusive gallery for a walk, an LED, a room cooler, and a study table.

In the extensive record filed to the court, the government gave not only photographic documentation of all facilities, but also the identities of all people who have visited him in the detention facility so far. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala jail held 105 meetings with at least 403 people in 246 days -- from September 28 to May 30, in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, according to Geo News.

The former premier was shifted from Attock jail to Adiala jail a day after the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order in September last year. He has been imprisoned since August 2023. (ANI)

