Four students from Maharashtra drown in Russia river, two bodies recovered so far: MEA

Four Indian students from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra who were studying in a university in Russia drowned in the Volkhov river there, the external affairs ministry said on Friday, adding that a fifth student has been safely rescued. "Our Consulate in St. Petersburg remains in contact with the university and local authorities and is providing all possible assistance," the ministry said in a statement today.

Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov river, it said, adding that the Indian consulate in St Petersburg is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains. "We offer our condolences to the families. The search for the remaining two missing students continues, the external affairs ministry said.

All five students involved in the accident belong to the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia. On Thursday the four Indian students studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod, drowned in the Volkhov river, with a fifth student narrowly escaping and currently receiving medical attention.

The Indian embassy has assured that the authorities are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. "We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

Jalgaon District Collector, Ayush Prasad had said on Thursday that with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, contacted the embassy in Russia and the consular general in St. Petersburg. "They have been very supportive to the family and we've been coordinating with the judicial as well as the police and disaster management authorities," Prasad told ANI.

"Best medical care is being provided to the student whose life has been safe... We are hoping that the bodies will be sent back to India as per the international protocol..." he said. These students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University.

"Working together with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod to send the mortal remains to the relatives as soon as possible. The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," the Indian Consulate in St Petersburg said. "Proper medical, including psychological treatment is being provided to the girl student who was saved. These students were pursuing medical education in Veliky Novgorod State University. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," it added. (ANI)

