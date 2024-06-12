Left Menu

41 people die in fire at building housing workers in Kuwait

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday, killing at least 41 people, Al Jazeera reported, citing authorities.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:38 IST
41 people die in fire at building housing workers in Kuwait
Police officers seen outside the building that caught fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait [Reuters]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday, killing at least 41 people, Al Jazeera reported, citing authorities. According to the Health Ministry, the blaze also injured dozens of people. The area is heavily populated with foreign labourers, but there was no immediate information on the nationality of the casualties.

After this tragic incident, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building's owner, as per Al Jazeera. "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries.

Authorities reported that the fire was under control and the teams were investigating what caused it. "The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there were a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," Al Jazeera reported, citing a senior police commander's statement

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024