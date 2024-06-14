Mortal remains of three students who drowned in Russia reach Mumbai airport

The mortal remains of three Indian students who drowned in Russia reached Mumbai airport late Thursday night. Notably, four Indian students, studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University located in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, drowned in the Volkhov River on June 7.

The three students, the mortal remains of whom were brought back to India were Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Harshal Anantrao Desale. The Indian Embassy in Russia issued an advisory on Friday last week, urging them to be extremely careful while going to water bodies.

"Unfortunate incidents of drowning of Indian students in Russia are taking place from time to time. In such incidents this year so far four Indian students have lost their lives," the Embassy of India in Moscow said. Further, the embassy also disclosed some past figures for 2023, and 2022 and said, "In the year 2023 there were two incidents and in 2022, there were six cases of death of Indian students by drowning."

The Embassy, therefore, urges Indian students in Russia to be extremely careful while going to beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies. Students are advised to take all necessary precautions and safety measures in this regard. The External Affairs Ministry had said that four Indian students from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra who were studying at a university in Russia drowned in the Volkhov River there, adding that a fifth student has been safely rescued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)