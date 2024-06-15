India lays foundation stone to build high impact community development project in Nepal's Pyuthan

India laid the foundation stone for a school and hostel buildings in Nepal's Pyuthan district on Friday. The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under an agreement between India and Nepal. The construction of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School & Hostel Buildings at Airawati Rural Municipality-1, Pyuthan district, is taking place with the Indian government's financial assistance at a tendered cost of NRs 33.92 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

"Foundation stone was laid today jointly by Mr. Nabil Bikram Shah, Chairman, Airawati Rural Municipality and Shri Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for the construction of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School & Hostel Buildings at Airawati Rural Municipality-1, Pyuthan District, Nepal," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in an official release. The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilised for the construction of school and hostel buildings with other facilities for this school.

"This project is being implemented through Airawati Rural Municipality, Pyuthan," the release said. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

"Chairman, Airawati Rural Municipality, political representatives and Chairperson, School Management Committee, in their remarks, appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors," it added. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The new school and hostel buildings would be beneficial in providing better education and accommodation facilities to students at Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School in Airawati Rural Municipality, Pyuthan, as well as creating an improved learning environment and contributing to the development of education in the region. "Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 61 projects are in Lumbini Province in various sectors, including 2 projects in Pyuthan," the official release read."In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 164 ambulances and 43 school buses have been gifted in Lumbini Province, including 10 ambulances provided in Pyuthan District," the release added.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)