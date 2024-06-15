Top US delegation including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi to travel to India next week, meet with Dalai Lama

A high-level US delegation, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is set to travel to India next week and meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. The Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, is leading the bipartisan congressional delegation to India.

"The delegation includes Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), House Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern (D-MA), House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific Ranking Member Ami Bera (D-CA), and Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY)," the official press release of the House Foreign Affairs Committee read. "While there, the delegation will meet with His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, Indian government officials, and representatives of U.S. businesses in the country," it added.

"India is the world's largest democracy and an important strategic partner of the United States," stated Chairman McCaul. "I look forward to meeting with government officials and the American business community to learn how we can continue to strengthen our relationship with India. I am also honored to have the opportunity to meet with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama," the release quoted McCaul as saying.

McCaul stated that Tibetans are "democracy-loving people" who wish to practice their religion freely. "This visit should highlight the bipartisan support in the US Congress for Tibet to have a say in their own future," he added.

"I look forward to joining Chairman McCaul and Speaker Emerita Pelosi to demonstrate the strong bipartisan support for the U.S.-India relationship," stated Ranking Member Meeks. He said that the relationship between the US and India over the past 25 years has transformed into one of the most consequential.

"I'm also honored to have a chance to meet with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and to hear his views on how the American People can help advance the Tibetan people's struggle for autonomy," he said. The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment, his office said in a statement on June 3.

According to the statement, no engagements will be scheduled from June 20 onward until further notice. "Update to His Holiness the Dalai Lama's Schedule - This is to inform all concerned that no engagements, including public audiences, will be scheduled from June 20 onwards until further notice. His Holiness the Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment on his knees," the office of Dalai Lama said in a post on X.

"Upon his return to Dharamsala, regular engagements will resume," it added. (ANI)

