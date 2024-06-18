NSA Sullivan's trip will further deepen already strong US-India partnership: White House

The White House on Monday (local time) reiterated that the visit of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to India will further deepen the already strong partnership between the two countries and create a more prosperous Indo-Pacific. In a White House press briefing, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby cited India and the US as the two oldest and largest democracies adding that they both share a unique bond of friendship.

"As the world's two oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India share a unique bond of friendship. Jake Sullivan's trip will further deepen the already strong US-India partnership to create a safer, more prosperous Indo-Pacific," said John Kirby. He further underscored Jake Sullivan's visit purpose, which is to expand key areas of cooperation between the two nations.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in his trip to India, met with senior members of the Indian government and US and Indian industry leaders to expand key areas of cooperation between our countries," said Kirby. Earlier, Sullivan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

After the iCET meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, US NSA Jake Sullivan briefed PM Modi on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the iCET, such as "semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, space, among others," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release. PM Modi met US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and stressed India's commitment to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Narendra Modi took to X, stating that India is committed to strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries for global good. "Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi further expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He also recalled his recent positive interaction with US President Biden at the G7 Summit. "PM reaffirmed commitment to continue to strengthen Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the global good and take it to greater heights in the new term," the release stated.

Sullivan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the annual meeting of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) between the two countries. The delegation-level talks were held in the national capital. This was the second iCET meeting between the two countries and is being held over two days on June 17 and 18.

Following the Critical and Emerging Technology initiative talks in New Delhi, India and the US released a joint fact sheet which highlighted the progress on MQ-9B acquisition, and on other defence cooperation sectors between the two nations. The key points that were highlighted in the fact sheet were Significant Funding Commitments, NASA-ISRO Collaboration, Defence Space Technology, Telecommunications Advances, Semiconductor Partnership, Quantum and AI Cooperation amongst many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)