Pakistan: Family of five killed in vehicle collision in Sheikhupura

At least five people from the same family lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a motorcycle in Sheikhupura, according to ARY News. The incident occurred in Farooqabad city, near Pandour village in Sheikhupura, on Monday late at night.

Overspeeding of the vehicle is said to be the cause behind the collision, according to rescue officials. The deceased members of the family were travelling from Amar Sadhu to the Gujjar Pura neighbourhood of Lahore to celebrate Eid-al-Adha with their relatives, when the unfortunate incident occurred, according to ARY News.

Following notification, emergency personnel and law enforcement officials hurried to the scene, moving the deceased and injured people to a hospital for legal and medical procedures, respectively. In a similar accident that occurred on Sunday in Khairpur, at least five people lost their lives and 14 others sustained injuries when a truck overturned on the highway. (ANI)

