Left Menu

On behalf of Abdullah bin Zayed, Noura Al Kaabi participates in 25th anniversary ceremony of Kosovo's Liberation Day

Automotive Edition", the Associated Press (AP) reported.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:52 IST
On behalf of Abdullah bin Zayed, Noura Al Kaabi participates in 25th anniversary ceremony of Kosovo's Liberation Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended the 25th anniversary ceremony of Kosovo's Liberation Day, which was held under the patronage of Dr. Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo.

During this occasion, Al Kaabi commended the close ties between the UAE and the Republic of Kosovo across several fields. She stated, "The UAE and Kosovo are bound by deep-rooted ties based on cooperation across all fields, which stems from the two countries' keenness to enhance bilateral relations and advance them further, to achieve stability and prosperity for their peoples."

Al Kaabi congratulated the Republic of Kosovo on this occasion, and expressed her wishes to the government and people of Kosovo for further progress, development, and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024