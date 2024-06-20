Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam on state visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Vietnam on a state visit. Putin landed at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport on Thursday after concluding his visit to North Korea, Russian news agency TASS reported. A red carpet was laid out at the ramp and a guard of honour was presented to welcome Putin at the airport. Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, head of the CPV Central Committee's Department for International Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang met Russian President Putin, TASS reported.

During his visit, Putin will hold meetings with four Vietnamese leaders, including the President, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the country's Communist Party, the Prime Minister of the government and the chairman of the National Assembly. He will also meet graduates of Soviet and Russian universities, the report said. Before his Vietnam visit, the Russian President travelled to North Korea. During his visit, Putin declared a significant elevation in ties between Russia and North Korea, emphasising a commitment to mutual assistance in the event of aggression, following what he described as a "breakthrough" strategic partnership announced during his rare visit to the reclusive state, CNN reported.

Thousands of North Koreans chanting "welcome Putin" lined the city's wide boulevards brandishing Russian and North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers as Putin commenced his first visit to North Korea in 24 years. According to Russian state news agency TASS, the leaders signed a comprehensive partnership agreement that supersedes previous accords from 1961, 2000, and 2001.

Putin elaborated on the agreement, stating, "The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today includes, among other things, the provision of mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement." He hailed the pact as covering political, trade, investment, cultural, and security spheres, labelling it a "truly breakthrough document." Putin also criticised joint military exercises involving the United States, South Korea, and Japan as "hostile" towards North Korea, characterizing US policy as "confrontational."

In response, Kim Jong-un praised the new "alliance" as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. The visit saw exuberant celebrations at a welcome ceremony in Kim Il Sung Square, where mounted soldiers, military personnel, and children with balloons cheered against a backdrop of large portraits of the two leaders. They exchanged greetings and stood together as the Russian national anthem played, later riding in an open-top limousine, smiling and waving to crowds, as reported by CNN.

During their meeting, Putin presented Kim with an Aurus car, repeating a gift from a previous encounter, and a tea set, while details of what Putin received were not disclosed but described as "also good gifts" by his aide Yuri Ushakov. (ANI)

