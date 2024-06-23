UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 23 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Grand Duke Henri and Prime Minister Luc Frieden on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

