Nepal's "Buddha Boy" convicted on charge of raping a minor; verdict expected next week

The Sarlahi District Court on Monday convicted "Buddha Boy," aka Ram Bahadur Bomjan, on charges of raping a minor, court officials confirmed. Dubbed "Buddha Boy" in early 2005, the controversial spiritual leader was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal from the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu and taken to Sarlahi on January 10, earlier this year.

"The District Court, Sarlahi, has convicted him of sexual misconduct against a minor. The Court will deliver its verdict in the case on July 1," Court Official Sadan Adhikari confirmed to ANI over the phone. The 34-year-old, originally named Ram Lal Bomjan, who since 2005 has been known as "Buddha Boy," or the reincarnation of Gautam Buddha, is charged with rape and forceful disappearance at various police stations in the Himalayan nation.

Bomjan came to the attention of the public in 2005 after he claimed to have meditated for months without food, water, or sleep. Soon after his meditation, he set up ashrams in Bara, Sarlahi, Sindhupalchowk, and Sindhuli Districts. Earlier in July 2020, the District Court in Sarlahi registered a case of sexual exploitation filed by a minor female disciple (aged 15 at the time). As per the charge sheet, the incident took place at the ashram in Pattharkot, Sarlahi.

Soon after the filing of the complaint, the Police discovered that four of his disciples had also gone missing from his ashram. In June 2020, a joint team from CIB, Bagmati Provincial Police, and District Police Offices in Kavre, Sindhupalchowk, and Sarlahi conducted a raid at his ashram in Pairey, Sindhuli, but could not locate him. The victim accused Bomjan of rape at night on August 4, 2016. The minor also stated that she kept it hidden after receiving threats from Bomjan to not relay the incident to others otherwise will face the consequences.

Worshipped and regarded as the reincarnation of Gautam Buddha, Bomjan had a significant number of disciples but was on the run since early 2020. Complaint was filed against him for sexual exploitation by female disciples. A local news portal, Setopati.com, reported the incident in a series that unearthed the incidents that took place inside the ashrams of a claimed spiritual leader.

Apart from the sexual exploitation charges, the dubbed "Buddha Boy" also has been charged with the disappearance of five people--his disciples in different districts. A local news portal, Setopati.com, reported the incident in a series that unearthed the incidents that took place inside the ashrams of a claimed spiritual leader. (ANI)

