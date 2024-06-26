Left Menu

Senior Hamas weapons smuggler killed in airstrike

For several years, Wassam Abu Eshaq managed to smuggle weapons and ammunition into Gaza from the Egyptian Sinai through the Rafah border crossing or underground tunnels.

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): A Hamas terrorist involved in smuggling weapons and ammunition was killed in an overnight airstrike, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Wednesday morning. For several years, Wassam Abu Eshaq managed to smuggle weapons and ammunition into Gaza from the Egyptian Sinai through the Rafah border crossing or underground tunnels.

Also targeted in the Rafah area was a launch site where rockets ready for firing were located. During the last day, Israeli aircraft struck dozens of Hamas buildings, tunnel shafts and terror squads.

In addition, during the last day, aircraft and fighter jets of the Air Force attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. Among the targets attacked, were military buildings, terrorist squads, underground shafts and more. At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

