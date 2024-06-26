Terror Shooting Suspect Arrested in Tulkarm

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 26 (ANI/TPS): In a joint operation by the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Services), Border Police and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units conducted on June 5, Israeli forces arrested terrorist Amar Netzer Allah, a resident of the Tulkarm refugee camp, who is suspected of being involved in shooting attacks against the town of Bat Hefer (located to the north of Tulkarm) at the end of May 2024.

As part of his investigation by the Shin Bet, Amar Netzer Allah admitted that he was a member of a terrorist squad that carried out shooting attacks on the town and he also incriminated other suspects belonging to the squad. (ANI/TPS)

